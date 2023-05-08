The competition is now in its eighth year and is named after the former Big Finish producer's assistant, who tragically and suddenly passed away in May 2014.

Doctor Who fans have been given another chance to write an official audio story for Big Finish – with the annual Paul Spragg Memorial Short Trip Opportunity launching today (Monday 8th May).

It invites Whovians to submit a one-page synopsis and an opening excerpt of approximately 500 words each, with the winning entry to be released as an audiobook this Christmas.

Submissions can be set in the universe of Doctor Who's Classic Series at any time in the lives of the Doctor from An Unearthly Child onwards in any one of the following incarnations: First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, or Eighth.

Established monsters, villains and other Doctor Who characters cannot be used in the stories – with the exception of classic series companions and companions created by Big Finish.

Submissions are open until the end of June and the full list of terms and conditions are listed on the Big Finish website.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about the competition's launch, Big Finish's executive producer Nicholas Briggs said: "It's a bittersweet time of year when we announce our annual Paul Spragg Memorial Writers' Opportunity.

"There's the sadness concerning the loss of Paul, who was one of our most valued colleagues, taken from this life at

far too young an age. But then there's the joy of remembering his unswerving dedication to Big Finish and his boundless positivity."

He continued: "Perhaps most importantly, there's the enthusiastic encouragement he always gave to potential, new contributors — which is the reason why this competition was set up in his name. Here’s to Paul and all the brilliant writers yet to come."



Read more:

Range producer Peter Anghelides added: "By a happy coincidence, each of the previous years' winning entries has a different Doctor as its protagonist.

"This year, we thought we’d design the competition to ensure that continues. So, we're asking for proposals for one of the following Doctors: First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, or Eighth.



"As we say every year, please make sure you read all the opportunity's guidelines and terms and conditions carefully, and ensure you follow them. We’d hate to lose a brilliant story because of a small mistake."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.