In tonight's second episode, he and his colleague Molina tied up Juliet Stevenson's character Matilda Anchor-Ferrers by her ankles, with Honey proceeding to do a dance around her with a sword to Largo al factotum from opera The Barber of Seville.

While two very different scenes, the sequence does bring to mind another memorable moment of Dhawan's - The Master's dance to Boney M's Rasputin in The Power of the Doctor.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Dhawan exclusively and asked whether the dance in Wolf also reminded him of the Doctor Who scene.

He said: "It did. People are gonna think, ‘God, he just dances in all his scenes.’ Interestingly, with the Rasputin scene, for some reason, I must have read somewhere that he dances, and the truth of the matter is it wasn't even written in the script, I misinterpreted it.

Dhawan continued: "So they must have been thinking on the day like, 'What the hell is he doing? Well, this is kind of what he does, so we'll just go with it.'

"But hand on heart I thought that was written in the script. So I think I danced for about five, six minutes. They must have been thinking, 'What the hell is he doing?'"

Dhawan previously teased that Wolf isn't what viewers will think it is, calling the series "a very kind of dark story, but full of twists and turns".

He continued: "I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not quite what people think it's going to be. And it's great that the BBC are doing something like this.”

