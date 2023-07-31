Now, Rheon has explained his reason for joining the project, and while he found the whole series compelling, he was actually driven to sign up by one particular scene.

Rheon said: "When I first read the script, I read all six episodes in a day – I just couldn't put them down. As I was reading, I would be thinking, 'I really want to play that scene,' and then I'd read the next one and think the same."

Molina (Iwan Rheon) and Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Rheon continued: "When I got to episode 5, I read this particular scene and I just instantly thought, 'Right, I'm in.' I've been looking to play a different kind of character and I just loved Molina's journey. It's been nice to do the comedy, stupidity and lightness of him."

Dhawan also explained his own reason for joining the show, saying: "When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I'd worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn't what I expected.

"I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode 1 I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven't seen on British TV before."

Rheon will soon also be seen in Men Up, a new drama about the world's first medical trials for Viagra in Swansea, which has been executive produced by Doctor Who's Russell T Davies.

