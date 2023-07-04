With guest appearances from Doctor Who alumni such as David Tennant, Paul McGann, Matt Smith and a whole host of companions, the film was a success and beloved by fans around the world who hoped to catch a glimpse of past Doctors and friends for the anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the prospect of a follow-up 60th anniversary spoof, Davison and his wife – author Elizabeth Morton – have confirmed that a new sketch was planned, but eventually scrapped.

"I came up with an idea. It was deemed, by those I showed it to, as utterly unacceptable, although I thought it was very funny!”

Elaborating on the scrapped script, Davison explained: “It’s a different world now. And I am always – I wouldn’t say – pushing the boundaries. My sense of humour is maybe a little out of sync with the sense of humour that now exists…"

The pair went on to discuss trying to top the original version and what it would take to create something just as brilliant and celebratory.

“It was so perfect, and it just evolved – it started off so small, Peter was just going to film it himself. But the whole thing became – suddenly you’d go, ‘Ian McKellen has agreed to be in it!' Peter Jackson said, ‘Pop by!' It was phenomenal.

"To get that perfect storm, I think it would diminish the original Five(ish) Doctors if you tried to do it again," said Morton.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anyway unless I thought it could be as good, or better," added Davison.

“So, in the end, it became very clear to me that there were too many compromises I’d be asked to make in the making of it and I thought it just best to leave it alone – because the original was perfect!”

Davison went on to add that his experience with directing led him to realise that he didn’t quite learn the knack of compromise required for an updated anniversary spoof.

“That’s the trouble with my first experience with directing. As much as I enjoyed it enormously, I realised that I am too unmoving. I’ve not gained the talent of compromising with what I want!”

Rounding off the revealing conversation, the pair suggested that the BBC air The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot again to celebrate 60 years of our favourite time-travelling show. Rewatch anyone?

