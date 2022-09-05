Matt Smith reflects fondly on Doctor Who and "chemistry" with co-stars

While speaking to Indulge about the Game of Thrones prequel, Smith said that he looks back on his time starring in Doctor Who "with great affection", calling it "a real adventure".

Matt Smith is currently starring in one of the biggest shows in the world right now, House of the Dragon , and while promoting the show, he's taken time to reflect on his breakout role as the Eleventh Doctor.

He said: "I was very lucky that I got the opportunity to work with brilliant friends like Karen [Gillan], Arthur [Darvill] and Jenna [Coleman]. We had such great chemistry and we had such a great time making that show.

"I’m so proud, to this day, to be part of that world. There is a huge amount of pressure that comes with it, just as there is with House of the Dragon, but it’s very rewarding."

Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who.

Smith also said that he did "speak to" incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa to "wish him well" but added that "he doesn't need my advice".

He added: "Ncuti is a brilliant actor and he’s going to be an incredible Doctor. I’m excited to see it and to see where Russell [T Davis] and Ncuti take the show."

Smith is currently starring as Daemon Targaryen on House of the Dragon, and previously told RadioTimes.com that his time playing the Doctor prepared him for the role.

Suggesting that there is slightly less pressure this time around, he added that "the expectation when you play the Doctor is quite daunting, and this, I'm sharing it with like 20 other actors".

Fans voted earlier this year to say that, alongside David Tennant's return to Doctor Who, Smith would be their favourite to reprise the role.

