Matt Smith is most popular Doctor to return alongside David Tennant

Bernard Cribbins has been spotted on set , as has newly announced addition to the Doctor Who cast, Yasmin Finney , and fans have barely had a second to breathe since the Big News about the Tenth Doctor and Donna.

With David Tennant and Catherine Tate confirmed to be returning to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary special next year, the Whovian rumour mill is practically ablaze with speculation – paired with heartfelt pleas – regarding who else could make a comeback.

So, naturally, RadioTimes.com decided the best thing for it was to ask Doctor Who fans which other Doctor they'd most like to see return for the 60th anniversary alongside Tennant and Tate.

Almost 4,000 Doctor Who aficionados voted in our poll to determine who was the most popular choice for a return: Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi or outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker.

Smith came out on top, receiving 31 per cent of the vote, with fans eager to see his Eleventh Doctor back in action once more.

Not far behind with 24 per cent of the vote was Eccleston, while McGann was hot on his heels with 23 per cent.

Capaldi got 20 per cent, while Whittaker, whose tenure as the Doctor is only just coming to a close this autumn, polled three per cent.

RadioTimes.com's Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Huw Fullerton said of the results: "After the shock return of David Tennant, Doctor Who fans are hungry for more big comebacks – and who better to join the fun than Tennant’s successor Matt Smith?

"Based on our reader poll, there’s clearly a huge appetite for Smith to return as the Eleventh Doctor. But a decade after he handed in his sonic screwdriver, will he actually step into the TARDIS once more? Only time... and space... will tell."

As soon as Tennant and Tate's involvement was announced, Doctor Who fans started calling for more Doctors to return.

With acclaimed director Rachel Talalay confirming she's back at the helm for the centenary special, there's already plenty to look forward to – but could things get even more interesting with the announcement of yet more Doctors?

