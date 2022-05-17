Eagle-eyed fans have recently spotted Bernard Cribbins, who played Tate's on-screen grandfather Wilfred Mott in season 4, filming with Tennant and Tate in Camden, London.

It's been an exciting week so far for longtime fans of Doctor Who , with the BBC announcing the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate – however, it now looks as though Donna won't be the only member of the Noble family coming back for the 60th anniversary special.

The 93-year-old can be seen in one Twitter video sat in a wheelchair, while Tennant – who is dressed in the Tenth Doctor's classic blue suit and brown overcoat – wheels him through Camden towards the TARDIS.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While in an another video, Catherine Tate is seen playing the role of Donna as all three characters seem to run from something unseen and into the TARDIS.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Cribbins has had the honour of playing two different companions on Doctor Who, with the actor starring as Tom Campbell in 1966 film Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD as well as Wilf during David Tennant's time as the Doctor.

Bernard Cribbins in Doctor Who BBC

The BBC announced yesterday that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney would be joining the show as new character Rose, making her the first transgender actor to play an on-screen role in the series, while earlier this month, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa was revealed as the next Doctor.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.