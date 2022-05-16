Doctor Who fans call for more Doctor returns after David Tennant news

However, this of course doesn't mean fans of the show are going to stop wanting. After all, we are heading into an anniversary year in 2023, celebrations of which are famous for multi-Doctor stories.

The 50th anniversary saw the returns of David Tennant and Tom Baker to the show, with Paul McGann also filming a mini-episode featuring his regeneration and the other Doctors all getting in on the fun in The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

Now, there are already calls for more returns to be announced for next year's 60th, with one fan saying on Twitter that they would like to see the "8th, 11th, 12th, 7th doctors" back, alongside companions "River, Amy [and] Rory".

Another fan said they would like to see McGann return, in order to "make up for not having a full episode in the 21st century". However, they also said they would want to see "any other Doctors who want to return", as "they still represent the show around the world, so it'd be well deserved".

Meanwhile, others called for Tom Baker, Peter Davison and "as many doctors as possible".

Tennant and Tate's return statement announced that they will be filming new "scenes that are due to air in 2023", with exactly how sizeable a role they will play still under wraps.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies played up the mysteries surrounding the pair's role in a statement alongside the announcement yesterday, saying, "They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?”.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

