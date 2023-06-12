Langford's initial run on the beloved sci-fi series coincided with McCoy's stint as the Seventh Doctor, and the Scottish actor is clearly delighted about her return – especially given his view that she was previously "underused" on the show.

Former Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy has sung the praises of Bonnie Langford after it was revealed she would be reprising her role as classic companion Mel Bush in the upcoming 14th season.

"How wonderful to hear Bonnie is coming back to Doctor Who," McCoy exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"I’m sure she won’t mind my stating, when she was with me, the production underused Bonnie. She has shined brightly since in the Big Finish Doctor Who stories she recorded with Colin [Baker] and I."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And he added: "How brilliant it will be for us all to see how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in Who. She was bloody marvellous in EastEnders!"

After much speculation, Langford's return for season 14 was confirmed last week, with showrunner Russell T Davies saying that it was an "honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away".

He also revealed that the return "isn't just a cameo", assuring Whovians that "Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers".

Read more:

Langford herself said that she was "absolutely thrilled" to be returning and that working alongside Davies and the rest of the cast and crew had been a "career highlight".

"I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal," she continued.

Langford previously returned for a brief cameo in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor, when she appeared alongside the likes of William Russell (Ian Chesterton), Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Janet Fielding (Tegan) in a touching scene to see out the Thirteenth Doctor.

And now, she'll reappear in the next season of the show starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.