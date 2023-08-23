The well-known presenter is set to play a version of herself in the upcoming Christmas special, according to The Sun, and will be part of a storyline that will see new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) take part in a genealogy show, much like Long Lost Family that McCall helms in real life.

A source has said that Ruby will be on a mission to find her birth parents, and so enlists the help of presenter McCall and her show.

But in a major twist, McCall is apparently set to be crushed and killed by a falling Christmas tree. Not exactly the definition of 'festive cheer' - but it wouldn't be a Doctor Who episode without a random twist, would it?

The source told The Sun: "The Christmas special is a huge deal for the BBC — this year especially so, as it’s Ncuti and Millie’s first.

"The Davina storyline is one element of the big festive episode on the table."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The surprise casting news of McCall may seem slightly random - but in actual fact, this isn't McCall's first Doctor Who rodeo. In 2005, she previously provided the voice of the Davinadroid in an episode called Bad Wolf.

The news follows on from script editor Scott Handcock's hint that a recognisable face could be returning for the Christmas special.

In an edition of Doctor Who Magazine, Handcock had written in his production notes: "As we get into the second week of our Christmas Special shoot, a guest star from 2005 returns; one of our writers delivers their fourth draft of a script for Block Three; a hero prop gets its first unveiling in a Block Three tone meeting; and Block Four director Ben Chessell starts work with the crew in Cardiff."

The notes led fans to speculate over which 2005 character could be making a return to the series, with some wondering whether it could be Simon Callow's Charles Dickens, Annette Badland's Margaret Blaine or Simon Pegg's Editor.

But with McCall having voiced a character in 2005, it seems that all signs point to her definite inclusion in the Christmas special.

As for what will go down in the fateful episode, all of that is being kept firmly under wraps for now. Yet we do know that it will mark the takeover of brand new Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his companion Ruby.

Gatwa's turn as the Doctor will officially kick off in season 14, which is set to air in spring 2024 - where he and Gibson will be joined by Indira Varma, who is set to star as a mysterious Duchess.

Doctor Who is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

