Could it be a New Year's Day episode? Or would it be something to look forward to on Christmas day itself? Well, while we don't have an exact release date just yet, we do now know that the Christmas special will be landing on our screens this December.

As for what the special festive episode will include, we're not entirely sure just yet, as details remain a closely guarded secret. But we do know that there have been some impressive Ncuti Gatwa outfits spotted, as well as the potential for a "guest star from 2005" to return.

The Sex Education and Barbie star will take over the Doctor Who helm as the Fifteenth Doctor in this year's Christmas special and will be joined by new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Indira Varma is also set to star in the upcoming 14th season as the mysterious Duchess.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

Fans will already know Varma as Suzie in Torchwood, but she's set to cause some serious chaos for Gatwa's Doctor in the upcoming series. Speaking about her new role, Varma said: "I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

As well as the news of the Christmas special coming this year, we also now know that the brand new season of Doctor Who will air in spring 2024.

In the interim, we of course have three anniversary specials to look forward to, which will see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Fourteenth Doctor and beloved companion Donna Noble respectively.

The upcoming special episodes will also star Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney as Rose, as well as Neil Patrick Harris in a yet-to-be-confirmed role.

But fans have been excitedly waiting to see what's in store for Finney's Rose, not least because the name has such a loaded history in the world of Doctor Who and has been previously linked with Billie Piper's Rose Tyler.

Fans have continued to speculate whether Finney's Rose could be set to make more than just her appearance in the Doctor Who specials after comments made by showrunner Russell T Davies in Doctor Who Magazine #594.

His comment noted that Finney had "wrapped a few days ago", although fans were quick to point out that filming for the anniversary specials ended some time ago. Could Finney be appearing in season 14 after all? While we don't know just yet, we're sure with the slate of new and returning characters, this upcoming period of Doctor Who newness is going to be a grand one.

