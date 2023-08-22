Before that, it was announced that a massive cross-platform event titled Doom's Day would take place across the Doctor Who comics, audio, video games and more - centring on intergalactic assassin Doom (played by Sooz Kempner).

Now, fans believe they have found a connection between the two, hinting at a potential TV appearance for Doom as well.

X, formerly Twitter, user @tigfore shared an excerpt from recently released Doom's Day novel, Extraction Point by MG Harris, that contains the following quote: "Hiring an assassin another component of Stalgon's twisted endgame? It wouldn't be the first she'd been hired 'for a giggle'."

Does this mean Doom is headed for an appearance in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials?

It certainly seems like a possibility, though Kempner has yet to be confirmed as part of the cast. We do know her Doom's Day arc will see her travel through all of time and space to find the Doctor in order to save her from literal Death.

With only 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself, the odds are stacked against her. And, it would seem, against Tennant's Doctor and companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), who appear to be headed for devastation in The Giggle, whether or not Doom is in it.

"Doctor, danger, dancing, Donna… and disaster," Davies teased.

