"He's here. Driving you mad. Laughing at the human race," says the Time Lord, seemingly referring to Neil Patrick Harris's as-yet-unidentified villain.

Despite its title, Davies stopped by the comments section to assure fans that the episode won't simply be a barrel of laughs, adding: "Oh you won't be laughing when...", followed by a sad-faced emoji.

The ominous comment implies an emotional moment at some point in the episode, perhaps shared between the Fourteenth Doctor and former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

It could also refer to the circumstances of his regeneration, with the specials expected to culminate in Tennant departing the show once more, making way for Ncuti Gatwa's entrance as the Fifteenth Doctor.

In an earlier post this week, Davies summarised the specials in five words, saying: "Doctor, danger, dancing, Donna… and disaster."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Fans are excited to feast their eyes on the 60th anniversary specials and subsequent season 14, the latter of which has assembled an impressive cast for its adventures.

Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Jinkx Monsoon, Indira Varma, Lenny Rush and Jonathan Groff are all confirmed to be taking roles in the next chapter, while Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave are returning from previous entries.

