Asa Butterfield returns as Otis Milburn in the lead role, alongside his on-screen sex therapist mum Jean (Gillian Anderson), and his friends Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee Gibbs (Aimee-Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells) and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling).

Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee.

Emma Mackey as Maeve.

Joining them for the final season will be Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Conor Swindells as Adam Groff in Sex Education.

Season 4 will follow Otis and Eric as they face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, following the closure of Moordale Secondary.

Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is shaking.

The pupils can look forward to daily yoga in the communal garden, a push for sustainability, and becoming part of a group of kids who are popular for generally being kind and positive.

Meanwhile, Viv is taken aback by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee decides to take Art A-Level and Adam struggles with whether mainstream education is for him.

Sex Education also catches up with Maeve across the pond, who seems to be living her dream at prestigious Wallace University in the US, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy).

Otis is pining after her, but he has competition for attention at home, and he soon discovers that he's not the only therapist on the college grounds.

Sex Education season 4 will launch on Netflix on 21st September.

