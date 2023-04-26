In a series of photos uploaded to the Twitter account Bristol Mosaic, Gatwa can be seen stepping out of the TARDIS in a brown leather trench coat, which he had already been seen wearing in previous snaps.

Doctor Who fans have been treated to yet another new look at Ncuti Gatwa's new costume – after the incoming Doctor was spotted filming the Christmas special in Bristol.

It's notable that this costume is different from the brown and black chequered suit with an orange jumper that was officially revealed as his main costume back in December 2022 – hinting that the Fifteenth Doctor may well have more than one signature look.

Meanwhile, another new costume was also revealed last week, when the Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) were seen wearing 1960s-style attire for an episode that will see the TARDIS land "in the swinging '60s".

Traditionally, each incarnation of the Doctor is known for wearing a particular signature outfit – from David Tennant's iconic dark blue suit and long brown coat to Matt Smith’s signature bow tie – but so far Gatwa's Time Lord is mixing it up.

Last year, Gatwa told RadioTimes.com that he would have a say on his new costume, and teased that although he couldn't give much away "it will be exciting".

The new snaps were taken in the Clifton area of Bristol, where filming is currently ongoing on the festive special – with the streets having reportedly been made up to look like London's Notting Hill at Christmas time.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies announced last month that a guest star from 2005 would be returning for the Christmas episode, although he didn't give any more information away as to who that would be.

