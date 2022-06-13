Hosted by former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, the new seven-part season begins tonight by exploring the story of Jacinta Hickey – a 68-year-old woman who asked Long Lost Family to help find her younger brother Paul in 2017 but sadly passed away.

ITV's long-running documentary Long Lost Family returns tonight, with the series continuing to track down the unknown relatives of those who ask for their help.

The team are now in touch with her daughter Claire and hope to introduce her to Paul with the help of Jacinta's younger sister Sandra – but can they fulfil Jacinta's dying wish to reunite Paul with his family?

Here's everything you need to know about Long Lost Family 2022.

When is Long Lost Family on TV?

Long Lost Family returns with its 2022 season tonight (Monday 13th June) at 9pm on ITV.

The series, hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, will run for seven episodes across June and July.

Who presents Long Lost Family?

Davina McCall ITV

Long Lost Family is hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, who've been on the show since its first began airing in 2011.

Davina McCall is best known for hosting Big Brother from 2000 until 2010 as well as The Million Pound Drop, The Jump and The Biggest Loser, while she's also a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

Nicky Campbell is a broadcaster who has hosted shows on BBC Radio 5 Live as well as BBC One's The Big Questions. He also presented Wheel of Fortune and Watchdog.

What will happen on tonight's episode of Long Lost Family?

Long Lost Family airs its first 2022 episode tonight, with Davina and Nicky meeting Claire Hickey – the daughter of 68-year-old Jacinta who contacted Long Lost Family in 2017 in search of her youngest brother Paul but sadly died while the show was working on her case.

Viewers will also meet Judy Kenyon – a 64-year-old who discovered that her mother gave birth to her when she was only 19 and called her Jane. Hoping to find her mother before she runs out of time, Judy asks Long Lost Family for help whilst also looking for her namesake sister.

Long Lost Family airs tonight on ITV at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.