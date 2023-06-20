The hit political comedy series aired on BBC Two and BBC Four between 2005 and 2012, but now is being re-added to BBC iPlayer for new and old fans of the series.

If you cast your mind back to 2012, you may remember the fact that The Thick of It broadcast the last episode of its fourth and final season – which rang very close to home and was all about a coalition government.

The series was removed on iPlayer back in April 2021, so it's safe to say that people will be overjoyed at the fact that they get to binge-watch all the episodes once more.

But from when and where can you stream the series? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Thick of It.

How to watch The Thick of It

Peter Capaldi in The Thick of It. BBC

The series was created by Armando Iannucci, who many will undoubtedly know for co-creating the character Alan Partridge and for creating The Thick of It's HBO spin-off, Veep.

The Thick of It was created by Ianucci and also boasted Succession's Jesse Armstrong on its team of writers, with some of the dialogue of the series being hilariously improvised rather than scripted. Many fans of the series continue to love it for its straight-talking depiction of UK politics, as well as, of course, its comedic depiction of Westminster government.

Well, now, The Thick of It can be re-watched and loved in its entirety once more, as all four seasons are being added back to BBC iPlayer from today (Tuesday 20th June 2023).

While season 1 is home to some of the fewest episodes in the series with only three episodes, season 2 is home to two hour-long specials that coincided with Christmas and Gordon Brown's appointment as Prime Minister in 2007.

The cast continued to grow, boasting the likes of Peter Capaldi as director of communications Malcolm Tucker, Chris Addison as junior policy adviser Ollie Reeder and Joanna Scanlan as civil service press secretary Terri Coverley, to name a few.

The Thick of It trailer

Of course, the series was released some time ago now, but BBC have helpfully got a season 3 preview to get re-excited over.

Watch it below.

All seasons of The Thick of It are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

