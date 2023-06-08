All four seasons of the satire – which originally aired between 2005 and 2012 on BBC Four and BBC Two – will be re-added to the streaming service on Tuesday 20th June 2023.

Armando Iannucci's hit political comedy series The Thick of It is set to return to BBC iPlayer later this month.

The series has been absent from iPlayer for more than two years after being taken off the platform in April 2021, so fans will no doubt be delighted that it will once again be available to rewatch for free.

The series was created by Ianucci and also boasted Succession's Jesse Armstrong on its team of writers, and won plaudits throughout its run for its cutting satire of Westminster government – picking up a number of awards including multiple BAFTAs.

The most memorable character was Peter Capaldi's foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker, while other key cast members included Chris Langham as Hugh Abbot, Rebecca Front as Nicola Murray, Joanna Scanlan as Terri Coverley, Chris Addison as Ollie Redder and James Smith as Glenn Cullen.

Capaldi reprised his role as Tucker in the 2009 spin-off film In the Loop, which also featured many of the cast in different roles, while Ianucci later went on to create US equivalent series Veep – which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the lead role and won a huge wealth of Emmys.

