There were certainly some hints and teases of further escapades towards the end of this outing, with one classic Holmes character unveiled and another making their debut in the credits scene.

Enola Holmes 2 is now available to stream on Netflix , and with another case cracked by Millie Bobby Brown's young detective, attention of course turns to whether she will be back for a further adventure.

Brown has certainly expressed her love for the character in previous interviews, but can we expect her to be back for another mystery on Netflix, who else from the cast would be back, and when would it be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about Enola Holmes 3.

Will there be an Enola Holmes 3?

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

A third Enola Holmes film hasn't been confirmed just yet, but there's certainly plenty of scope for a third outing based on Nancy Springer's book series.

There have been seven Enola Holmes books so far, meaning the series could potentially run and run. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any news either way as to whether an Enola Holmes 3 has been greenlit by Netflix.

When would an Enola Holmes 3 be released?

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

It's not yet clear when Enola Holmes 3 would be released. It took just over two years for Enola Holmes 2 to be released after the first film, so if the production team keep up that rate we could potentially expect a third film to be out in 2024.

However, as we are nearing the end of the year, a second film hasn't yet been commissioned and the cast all have busy schedules coming up, we would think a 2025 release date is more likely. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any more concrete information.

Enola Holmes cast - who would be back for the third film?

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Susan Wokoma as Edith in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

If Enola Holmes were to get a third film outing on Netflix, we would certainly expect Millie Bobby Brown to return. Before the second film was greenlit she previously said that "as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart".

She then confirmed that the first film was her "favourite thing" she's "ever done", saying that "to do it all over again would be a dream". And if that remains the case, we'd certainly expect her to be up for more.

We'd also expect Henry Cavill to be back as Sherlock, Louis Partridge to return as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes matriarch Eudoria.

Another character who almost certainly would be back is Dr John Watson, who first appeared in the Enola Holmes 2 credits scene. It certainly seemed like that was setting him up for more in this franchise, but for now we'll have to wait and see.

There could also be more for Sharon Duncan-Brewster's Ms Mira Troy, AKA Moriarty, after she promised to be back for her revenge.

While we don't yet have a confirmed cast list, here are the cast members we would expect to return for a third Enola Holmes film:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade

Susan Wokoma as Edith

Himesh Patel as Dr John Watson

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

Is there a trailer for Enola Holmes 3?

There isn't a trailer for Enola Holmes 3 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any new footage becomes available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the second film right here.

