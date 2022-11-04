The story sees Enola following in her brother's footsteps and opening her own detective agency, with her first case being to find a young girl's missing sister.

Alongside Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar all reprise their roles from the first film, but who else stars in the sequel and what have they been in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Enola Holmes? In Enola Holmes 2 Sherlock's sister Enola has now opened her own agency. However, her first job lands her in the middle of a conspiracy larger than anything she could have ever imagined...

Where have I seen Millie Bobby Brown before? Brown is best known for playing Eleven in Stranger Things, while she has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and in small roles in Grey's Anatomy and Modern Family.

Henry Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Sherlock Holmes? Sherlock Holmes is Enola's older brother and is now a famous detective. In this film he is no longer an estranged brother to Enola, but is a caretaker, mentor and her greatest partner.

Where have I seen Henry Cavill before? Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, as well as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. He also had a major role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and is set to star in Matthew Vaughn film Argylle.

Louis Partridge plays Viscount Tewksbury

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes with Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Viscount Tewkesbury? Viscount Tewkesbury is now a rabble-rousing member of Parliament, trying to further social and gender equity. However, he struggles when it comes to matters of the heart with Enola.

Where have I seen Louis Partridge before? Partridge is best known for appearing in Medici and Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series Pistol. He also had a small appearance in Paddington 2.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Eudoria Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Susan Wokoma as Edith in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Eudoria Holmes? Eudoria is Mycroft, Sherlock and Enola's enigmatic, eccentric and free-thinking mother, who raised and educated Enola in their countryside home. She's a suffragette and taught Enola martial arts, science and cryptology.

Where have I seen Helena Bonham Carter before? Bonham Carter has had a long and storied career, appearing in films such as The King's Speech, Les Miserables, the Harry Potter series and a range of Tim Burton films such as Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland. She also previously played Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown.

Susan Wokoma plays Edith

Enola Holmes 2. Susan Wokoma as Edith in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Edith? Edith is a tea shop/dojo proprietor, jiu-jitsu master, and leading member of the suffragette movement, who occasionally helps the Holmes family.

Where have I seen Susan Wokoma before? Wokoma is best known for starring as Cynthia in Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum, Jessica in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing and Mabel in Year of the Rabbit. She has also appeared in Peacock, Cheaters and Truth Seekers.

David Thewlis plays Superintendent Grail

David Thewlis as Superintendent Grail in Enola Holmes. Netflix/YouTube

Who is Superintendent Grail? Superintendent Grail has a long-standing grudge against Sherlock Holmes and sees an opportunity to destroy him through his sister Enola.

Where have I seen David Thewlis before? Thewlis is best known for his role as Lupin in the Harry Potter series, as well as for appearing in films such as Wonder Woman, The Theory of Everything and War Horse. He has also had roles in series such as Landscapers, The Sandman, Fargo, Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Adeel Akhtar plays Lestrade

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Lestrade? Inspector Lestrade is a bumbling Scotland Yard officer who often finds himself working alongside Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar before? Akhtar is known for appearing in films such as Four Lions, The Big Sick and Ali and Ava, while he has also been in series including Utopia, The Night Manager, Unforgotten, Sweet Tooth, Back to Life, Killing Eve and Sherwood.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays Ms Troy

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Ms Troy? Ms Troy is Lord McIntyre’s private secretary who acts as a mentor to Enola.

Where have I seen Sharon Duncan-Brewster before? Duncan-Brewster is known for appearing in series such as Top Boy, Sex Education, Years and Years and EastEnders, while she also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, Dune and Star Wars film Rogue One.

Serrana Su-Ling Bliss plays Bessie

Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Bessie in Enola Holmes 2. Netflix/YouTube

Who is Bessie? Bessie is Enola's first client who comes to her because her sister, Sarah Chapman, has gone missing.

Where have I seen Serrana Su-Ling Bliss before? Bliss has previously appeared in Belfast and is set to appear in the ensemble for Matilda the Musical.

Abbie Hern plays Mae

Abbie Hern as Mae in Enola Holmes 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Who is Mae? Mae is a matchstick girl by day and singer and dancer by night – and there's more to her than meets the eye.

Where have I seen Abbie Hern before? Hern has previously had roles in The Pact season 1 and Peaky Blinders season 6.

