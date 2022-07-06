Daisy Haggard doesn’t have a story for Back to Life season 3 yet

The critically-acclaimed TV series, which has a 100% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes , follows Haggard's Miri Matteson as she adjusts to post-prison life after serving an 18-year sentence.

Daisy Haggard has shared her thoughts about the production of a potential third season of BBC Three comedy-drama Back to Life .

The show’s future has become a hot topic amongst fans, and Haggard has explained that her cautious approach to continuing the show comes from her desire to maintain the quality of the story.

Haggard, who also serves as a co-writer on the show, spoke about the future of the series in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

She said: “I was very adamant that I didn't want to just accept or start doing season 3 before I knew exactly what it would be. And if there wasn't something that came to mind, or it couldn't be better than the first two years, then I didn't want to do it. So yeah, that's not happened yet.

“You want to make sure that each new story you generate is absolutely going to be strong and good and interesting. So until I had that competently in my head, I didn't want to pretend I had it.”

Daisy Haggard in Back to Life BBC

While Haggard has not yet finalised any ideas for a future instalment, when she spoke to RadioTimes.com in 2021, she suggested that there was still scope for a third season.

"I knew how season 2 was going to end precisely, I just knew. But there is always a possibility for more," she told us at the time.

"We definitely have quite a clear idea about what that would be too but I love it when things complete so you feel sort of satisfied and you get your ending, but there's a little dot dot dot of possibilities for more. But you still feel like you've consumed something."

In her Big RT Interview last year, Haggard also spoke about how exciting she found the process of producing and starring in her own show.

"I've been working for years hoping I'd get to make a show some day, so when you get the chance to do it again, you're just thrilled and get carried away telling the next part of the character's story,” she said about season 2.

"It was a complete treat to be able to have another go and make more silly things happen and more awful things happen to poor, poor, long-suffering Miri."

Haggard is currently starring in the TV series Breeders alongside Martin Freeman, which returns to UK screens next week.

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Breeders season 3 arrives on Sky Comedy on Wednesday 13th July. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

