Back to Life’s Daisy Haggard has “a clear idea” of what would happen in series 3

Daisy Haggard has revealed that she has plans for a third series of Back to Life – the BBC Three comedy-drama she co-created with Laura Solon.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Haggard says that while she gave the second series a complete ending, she’s open to bringing Miri Matteson back for a third outing.

“I knew how season two was going to end precisely, I just knew. But there is always a possibility for more.

“These first two seasons cover her immediate departure, her immediate period of having left prison, and so me and Laura [Solon] were chatting the other day and we were like, ‘If we do do a season three…?’ We got all excited.”

“We definitely have quite a clear idea about what that would be too but I love it when things complete so you feel sort of satisfied and you get your ending, but there’s a little dot dot dot of possibilities for more. But you still feel like you’ve consumed something.”

The BBC Three comedy-drama stars Haggard as Miri, a thirty-something woman who moves back in with her parents after serving an 18-year prison sentence. The first series aired in 2019 and became a talking point again during lockdown when it was uploaded to Netflix.

Series two premieres on Tuesday 31st August, and follows Miri as she makes amends with her former best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley), grows closer to her neighbour Billy (Adeel Akhtar) and deals with the threat of John Boback (Adrian Edmondson), the father of the friend she killed in self defence.

The Big RT Interview with Daisy Haggard lands on RadioTimes.com on Tuesday 31st August.

Back to Life series two begins airing on BBC One at 10:35pm on Tuesday 31st August. The full series will also be available to watch as a box set on BBC Three on the same day.

