Sweet Tooth season 2 is officially happening at Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that fantasy drama Sweet Tooth will be returning for a second season on the streamer.

The second run will once again consist of eight one-hour long episodes, with Jim Mickle back on board as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” Mickle said. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

The series, which is based on the DC comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, debuted on the platform in early June 2021 and proved an instant hit with Netflix subscribers – with 60 million member households opting to watch at least some of the programme in its first four weeks.

The series is set a decade after a catastrophic event known as The Great Crumble, which led to the emergence of hybrids – creatures that are born half-human and half-animal.

It revolves around one of those hybrids, a deer-boy named Gus, and a wandering loner named Jepperd with whom he forms an unlikely bond, as the pair set out on an epic journey across the ravaged remains of America.

It’s not been confirmed which Sweet Tooth cast members will be returning for season two, but we can likely expect to see more of Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, with James Brolin may also return as the voice of the narrator.

Sweet Tooth is now streaming on Netflix – if you want to find out more about the series, you can read our Sweet Tooth review and our pieces on the changes from the Sweet Tooth graphic novel and where Sweet Tooth was filmed.

