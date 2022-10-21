That could well be the case with Black Adam which brings Henry Cavill's Superman back to cinemas after a five-year absence, as had been not-so-subtly hinted at by Dwayne Johnson during his promotional tour.

In recent years, the post-credits scene has become an increasingly important component of the typical Hollywood blockbuster, often generating more conversation than the film its tacked onto.

The appearance has raised questions among fans about Clark Kent's future in the DC Extended Universe, which has been uncertain ever since the colossal disaster that was 2017's Justice League.

After years of stagnation, Man of Steel 2 may finally be getting off the ground and taking flight, just as Kal-El did so dramatically in the first film (which came out almost a decade ago now). Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

Henry Cavill as Superman Warner Bros.

Quite possibly! Excuse the non-committal answer, but there have been a number of false starts down the road to another Superman solo movie, so we're trying not to get overexcited.

The first film's success did pave the way for 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the crossover flick likely prioritised to help Warner Bros expand its shared DC Comics universe as quickly as possible.

However, the studio did circle back around to Man of Steel 2 in the summer of 2016, spending the next three years toying with the project, but ultimately failing to get it made.

After Henry Cavill didn't show up for Superman cameos in Shazam and Peacemaker, it seemed for a moment that the actor was channelling all his energy into being Geralt of Rivia for Netflix's The Witcher.

However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this month that – off the back of his Black Adam cameo – Man of Steel 2 is once again in active development, under the guidance of regular DC film producer Charles Roven.

The publication described an "intense desire" among Warner Bros executives for Cavill to return in a full-fledged sequel, although noted that no writers or directors were currently attached.

When could Man of Steel 2 be released?

Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in Man of Steel (2013) SEAC

Given that Warner Bros seem to be going back to the drawing board for Man of Steel 2, we could still be a long way off seeing Cavill leading his own solo film once more.

Certainly, we would advise fans not to expect anything for at least another two years, but likely even longer given the enormous size and scale that superhero movies tend to be these days – that takes us to late 2024 at the earliest.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The fact is that until the film is officially green-lit, dated and in front of cameras, there's still a chance it could be pulled once again, particularly given how long it has spent in development hell so far.

Cavill's aforementioned commitment to The Witcher could also pose an issue, with the fantasy drama having a lengthy production cycle which would presumably need to be worked around.

Who could be in the cast of Man of Steel 2?

If there were to be a Man of Steel 2, the latest word from Hollywood is that Warner Bros. wants Henry Cavill back in the cape, rather than a new actor as had previously been rumoured.

If Cavill signs on, then we could potentially see other key figures from his tenure return, including Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

Is there a Man of Steel 2 trailer?

That's wishful thinking! The only new footage of Cavill's Superman doing the rounds is the Black Adam post-credits scene.

Black Adam is now playing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.