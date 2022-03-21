However, the Suicide Squad spin-off show, which focuses on the furiously dedicated anti-hero Peacemaker (John Cena), finally has a UK broadcaster and release date – and it’s just around the corner.

Peacemaker season one has now landed on HBO Max in the US, but UK viewers are having to wait a little bit longer.

As revealed by the end credits scenes of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is alive and well and now being handled by NSA agents.

And in case that wasn't enough, we will be exploring the character's origin story whilst also seeing him tackle new threats.

So, when exactly can we expect to watch Peacemaker in the UK? Here is all you need to know about the new DC Comics series.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Peacemaker in the UK

Peacemaker will land on Sky and Now from 22nd March 2022.

The show's creator James Gunn revealed the exciting news on social media.

The wait is over UK," he wrote on Twitter. "We've heard you and I'm thrilled to announce Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW".

It comes two months after Gunn posted an update on the absence of a UK broadcaster.

"@hbomax and I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won't be day and date with the US and much of the rest of the world," he said. "I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could and am disappointed as well."

Peacemaker release date on HBO Max

DC's Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in the US on the 13th January 2022.

The first season consists of eight episodes.

The first three episodes will be released before its subsequent five episodes are released one each week, with run times varying around 45 minutes.

The season finale was released on the 17th February 2022.

Peacemaker cast

Robert Patrick in DC's Peacemaker HBO Max

WWE Legend and Hollywood star John Cena take the title role in the Peacemaker cast, where he will appear opposite his The Suicide Squad co-star Steve Agee.

Agee plays John Economos, the warden of the high-security institution where the Squad are held between missions, as well as a right-hand man to the formidable Amanda Waller.

Another familiar face returning from Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie is Jennifer Holland as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt, who is one of the officials monitoring the team's activity.

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks will take a major role as a character named Leota Adebayo, and we can also expect to see the Terminator T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick, as Peacemaker's father, Auggie.

Meanwhile, Chris Conrad will portray DC Comics crimefighter Adrian Chase, a character bestowed with healing abilities who has previously appeared in Arrow (a now-concluded series set in a separate continuity).

Rounding out the supporting cast are Chukwudi Iwuji (News of the World), Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Lenny Jacobson (Bumblebee), Elizabeth Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Nhut Le as DC Comics superhero Judomaster.

Will there be a Peacemaker season 2?

HBO Max

Yes, HBO Max renewed Peacemaker for a second season in February.

According to Deadline, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said: "The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker.

"He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world.

"As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f*cking chance."

James Gunn will once again write and direct every episode of the second season of Peacemaker.

When discussing the second season, Gunn teased Deadline: "I think we’re going to just continue the story of Christopher Smith, and there’s going to be repercussions for things that’ve happened, but also I’m not saying repercussions in bad ways. I think there’s a lot of good things that happened in season one."

Peacemaker trailer

A full trailer for the Peacemaker series has now been released for Sky TV and you can catch it below.

The series shows off the anti-hero in action as he takes on a new antagonistic threat.

Expect the trademark dark humour from director-writer James Gunn.

What is DC's Peacemaker about?

The series is set following the events of The Suicide Squad and follows Peacemaker/Christopher Smith on his subsequent missions.

In the comic books, Peacemaker is a somewhat tongue-in-cheek character, billed as a pacifist who "loves peace so much that he is willing to fight for it".

He is later revealed to be suffering from a severe mental illness caused by trauma inflicted on him by his evil father, so these plot details could very well make it into the streaming series.

The series will explore the character's origins too and perhaps why he committed the dark behaviour he did in The Suicide Squad.

Alternatively, it's quite possible that Gunn will scrap the comic book lore and take the character in an all-new direction, as he hasn't been afraid to make bold choices in the past (see Guardians of the Galaxy).

Will DC's Peacemaker cross over with The Suicide Squad?

The Peacemaker series will continue on directly after the end of The Suicide Squad.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021, HBO and HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys explained that Warner Media's top priority with their upcoming slate of DC content is to "make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense".

"That the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it's all connected," he added.

On that note, actor and comedian Steve Agee will also star in both the Peacemaker TV series and The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker is released in the US on HBO Max on 13th January 2022.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.