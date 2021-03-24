Shazam 2 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

The show must go on with Worlds of DC and while the talk at the moment is all about the abandoned plans that followed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a movie that recently got released to streaming with an epic four-hour running time, it’s time to get back to business with the cinematic releases.

Shazam was released back in early 2019 with many considering it to be a breath of fresh air after the darker tone of many of the previous entries in the DC movie universe.

The script was fresh and funny and the movie was perfectly cast, so it’s little wonder that fans were calling out for a sequel before the credits had even finished rolling.

Well, a follow-up is on the way and while information on the film remains thin on the ground at the moment, we do know enough to get excited and one piece of casting news, in particular, has really got our attention.

Read on for everything we know about the upcoming sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Shazam 2 release date

If you were expecting Fury of the Gods to be coming in the immediate future then you may want to have a seat as there is quite a wait before we get to see what Billy and his friends get up to in their next adventure.

The movie is currently scheduled to be released worldwide on 2nd June, 2023, but the plus side to that is things should, we hope, be back to normal by then so it shouldn’t be subjected to all the delays the current slate of movies has had (although Shazam 2 was originally set for an early 2022 release).

Shazam: Fury of the Gods cast

The main faces from Shazam are all set to make a comebacks for the sequel. So Asher Angel is back as Billy Batson alongside Chuck star Zachary Levi. Jack Dylan Grazer, Marta Milans, Rachel Zegler and Faithe Herman are also set to star.

The most interesting bit of casting information so far is that Dame Helen Mirren has signed up – Mirren will be playing the villain of the piece, Hespera, and if we weren’t excited for this before (we were), we certainly are now as that is an inspired choice.

Many are also expecting Dwayne Johnson to make an appearance as Black Adam – a move that does seem feasible at this point with his own solo movie also on the way for DC and the two characters sharing a lot of history in the comics.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods trailer

As mentioned, filming has not yet begun on the sequel so we will have a while to go before we get a trailer. Given that filming does not start until May and we have a couple of years before the movie comes out, we would be surprised if we had a proper trailer for this before 2022.

What is Shazam: Fury of the Gods about?

Details of the movie’s plot have been kept largely under wraps. However, that could be due to change soon. Filming is currently set to take place from May and we normally start to hear more plot details once filming is underway – so with any luck, we’ll have a lot more to talk about in the coming months – could we be due a Black Adam cameo?

