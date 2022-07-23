Shazam 2's new trailer reveals Helen Mirren in villainous role

In the new DC Extended Universe film, coming to cinemas this December, Mirren plays Hespera, one of the daughters of Atlas along with Kalypso, played by Lucy Liu, who make up the film's central villains.

The first full trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has just landed online, giving us a glimpse of Dame Helen Mirren in action as one of the film's central villains.

They'll take on Zachary Levi's returning hero Billy Batson/Shazam, who is seen in the trailer struggling to bring his 'Shazamily' of super-powered foster siblings together, while still indulging in the fun of being a boy in a superhero's body.

In the trailer, Mirren's Hespera is seen telling Shazam: "children stole the power of all the Gods - This is very personal, Billy." You can watch the full trailer here.

At the end of the trailer Billy is seen throwing a truck at a dragon and acknowledging how much he loves his life, suggesting the film will retain the lighthearted tone of the original.

The footage also gives us a brief look at West Side Story's Rachel Zegler, whose character in the film remains under wraps for now.

This sequel comes three years after the original, and in the same year as spin-off film Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the classic comics villain/anti-hero.

The trailer was released during Warner Bros Theatrical's San Diego Comic-Con panel, which also saw an appearance from Johnson dressed as Black Adam to hype up the crowd.

In a message recorded with Zegler for the panel, Mirren said she "absolutely loved playing Hespera" and that she's "such a delightful baddie and a bad ass".

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in cinemas on 21st December 2022. Check out our Movies hub for all the latest film news or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

