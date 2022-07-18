Dame Helen Mirren is this week's Radio Times cover star
In the latest issue, the national treasure reflects on her time playing royalty in The Queen and opens up about her insecurities.
With Dame Helen Mirren set to appear on The South Bank Show on Wednesday (20th July), she sat down with its host Melvyn Bragg for an interview in this week's Radio Times magazine as the latest issue's cover star. In the interview, the pair talk about insecurities, Mirren's Russian aristocratic heritage and what she really thinks of the Queen having played her in 2006.
As part of the conversation, Mirren reveals that she wrote to the monarch before taking part in The Queen. She says: "I realised we were investigating a profoundly painful part of her life, so I wrote to her. How do you write to your queen? Was it Madam, or Your Highness, or Your Majesty? I said, 'We are doing this film. We are investigating a very difficult time in your life. I hope it’s not too awful for you.'
"I can’t remember how I put it. I just said that in my research I found myself with a growing respect for her, and I just wanted to say that. She didn’t write back, of course, but her secretary did. You know, 'Yours sincerely, da di da di da,' on behalf of the Queen. I was very relieved subsequently that I had written that letter."
Also in this week’s Radio Times:
- With Neighbours coming to an end this month, Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne talk their 28 years playing Dr Karl and Susan Kennedy, saying they felt the five stages of grief when the show was cancelled. They also talk about spotting Margot Robbie's talent when she was on the show, saying: "After the first few scenes I shot with her, I thought, ‘Wow.’ She’s a natural. So instinctive. She just got it."
- Roger Mosey, the former Head of BBC News, talks about the Conservative leadership election and Nadine Dorries’ role as culture secretary. He says: "Part of the Boris Johnson approach was not only to get his culture secretary to impose punitive measures on the BBC, but to make her appointment a punishment in itself. It’s hard to imagine anyone less suitable for the job than Nadine Dorries." He also calls the licence fee "an out-of-date idea" and says Channel 4 has "strayed from its mission of distinctiveness".
- JJ Chalmers speaks about Strictly Come Dancing and his friendship with Prince Harry. He says of Harry: "He created the Invictus Games, which inspired my recovery, changed my life and introduced me to the world of broadcasting. We’ve developed a relationship and he’s someone that I look up to and respect. Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat. I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too."
The South Bank Show returns on Wednesday 20th July 2022 on Sky Arts and NOW. Looking for something to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.
