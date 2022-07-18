Dame Helen Mirren is this week's Radio Times cover star

With Dame Helen Mirren set to appear on The South Bank Show on Wednesday (20th July), she sat down with its host Melvyn Bragg for an interview in this week's Radio Times magazine as the latest issue's cover star. In the interview, the pair talk about insecurities, Mirren's Russian aristocratic heritage and what she really thinks of the Queen having played her in 2006.

Advertisement

As part of the conversation, Mirren reveals that she wrote to the monarch before taking part in The Queen. She says: "I realised we were investigating a profoundly painful part of her life, so I wrote to her. How do you write to your queen? Was it Madam, or Your Highness, or Your Majesty? I said, 'We are doing this film. We are investigating a very difficult time in your life. I hope it’s not too awful for you.'