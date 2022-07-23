Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson plays the title role in the movie, portraying a popular antihero from the comic books who is frequently depicted as a rival to Shazam (Zachary Levi).

The stars and creative team behind DC's Black Adam took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con today, where they dropped another advance look at the upcoming blockbuster.

Fans have been wondering just how villainous the character would be in his first live-action incarnation, with director Jaume Collet-Serra offering insight into how he approached the material.

"This seemed like a Dirty Harry-type of character," he explained. "When the system is broken and when the system is corrupt, you need someone to break the system down. I gravitated towards that."

Later, the crowds were shown brand new footage from the movie, which The Rock then kindly shared to social media for all those who could not attend the mega event in California. Watch below.

In addition to showcasing Johnson's lightning-wielding warrior, the footage also offers a closer look at Pierce Brosnan's sorcerer Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as DC hero Hawkman.

Speaking at the panel, Hodge described booking the gig as "one of the best moments of my career", adding that he initially feared that he was being pranked as it seemed simply too good to be true.

Rumours have been swirling in recent weeks that Henry Cavill's Superman could make his long awaited return in a Black Adam cameo appearance, but fans hoping to see Cavill in Hall H were left disappointed in that regard (he wasn't there).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked at the event which of the DC characters would win in a fight, Johnson responded: "Pound for pound they’re pretty close… it all depends on who is playing Superman. I'll leave it at that.”

The cryptic response provoked excited cheers from the crowd.

Earlier in the panel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods director David F Sandberg had also been quizzed on a possible Superman appearance, but refused to confirm nor deny speculative reports.

"That’s a spoiler. There’s a lot going on in the movie," he said.

Black Adam is headed to cinemas on 21st October 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.