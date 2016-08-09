Just in case you were worried there aren’t enough superhero movies slated to be released (30 before the end of 2020!), reports are circulating that Man of Steel 2 has been given the green light.

According to The Wrap, despite Warner Bros. staying silent on a Man of Steel sequel, the project is currently in “active development”. However, if those claims are true, the film will only fly into the big screen after the current slate of nine DC Extended Universe epics, including The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg.