The Pact season 2 release date: Latest news on a potential series 2 of Pete McTighe’s crime drama

If you’ve already binged your way through all six episodes of Pete McTighe’s BBC One thriller The Pact – and you’ve come to terms with the shocking twists and turns along the way – you might be wondering if a second run is a possibility.

So far, there’s not been any news about whether the show will be renewed, although McTighe has expressed an interest in returning for another season – despite the fact the first season ends pretty conclusively.

*Warning: The below contains major spoilers for The Pact series one, which is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer*

The Pact series 2 release date

A second season of the show has not been commissioned just yet, with the first series having only recently debuted on BBC One, so it’s not yet possible to predict when a second season might land, or if there will even be one.

The first run ends pretty conclusively, but that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of a second season, at least not according to creator Pete McTighe.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the series debut, he sai:d “It was important to me that there was a really clear satisfying conclusion to the show.

“I think a lot of shows nowadays they kind of hedge their bets a little bit because they obviously want a second season, and we want a second season too but it’s important to me that actually, this story does have the closure that I think audiences want.

“So there’s definitely more stories left in The Pact if we’re lucky enough to get a second series, and I’d love to do it.”

Should we hear any more information, we’ll update this page, so keep checking back for all the latest updates.

The Pact series 2 cast

If McTighe does choose to tell a new story with the same characters, we can expect to see more of Laura Fraser, Jason Hughes, Eiry Thomas, Rakie Ayola, Helen Gwynn and Abbie Hern, provided the actors were all keen to reprise their roles.

Julie Hesmondhalgh’s character Nancy ended the season just starting a presumably lengthy prison sentence, so it’s unlikely we would see her again, while the characters played by Aneurin Barnard and Eddie Marsan both died during the events of the first run.

It’s likely that whatever approach is taken a second season would also see some new characters introduced, and should there be any developments we’ll update this page.

The Pact series 2 plot

At this stage, it’s impossible to make too many predictions about the plot of a second series – especially given we don’t even know if it will get the go ahead.

If a second season does get the green light, it’s possible that McTighe could opt to tell a different story with the same set of characters, or shift it up entirely and introduce a new batch of characters – essentially turning the Pact into an anthology series along the lines of The Syndicate.

One thing that we know for sure is that any second season certainly won’t involve the case of the murder of Jack Evans, with that storyline having been tied up at the end of the season one finale.

The Pact is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.