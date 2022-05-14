Pete McTighe has "dozens" of ideas for Doctor Who episodes

McTighe was one of several writers to join the show during Chris Chibnall's tenure as showrunner, writing the Thirteenth Doctor adventures Kerblam! and Praxeus .

Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe has said he has "dozens" more ideas for episodes of the sci-fi drama, which recently cast Ncuti Gatwa as the next incarnation of the Doctor .

Recently, he revealed that another of his episodes was included in the original plan for season 13, but was dropped when Chibnall decided to adopt a shorter, serial structure in light of the pandemic – what eventually became known as Flux.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, McTighe stayed tight-lipped about what exactly the episode involved, but added that it's one of many that are currently floating around his head.

"I have dozens – scores – of ideas for Doctor Who episodes," he said. "That show is such an important part of my life. It's the reason I'm a writer.

"Aside from the main show, the collection trailers that I write and direct are kind of my favourite thing, they're just such good fun to do. But in terms of that episode, I'm not going to tell you about it."

He added: "I'm really sorry because I do want to keep it up my sleeve along with all the other ideas I have. Should I be lucky enough to work on the show in future, I'll be pitching that and many other things."

McTighe's Praxeus featured an LGBTQ+ couple, played by Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty. BBC

Russell T Davies is yet to announce which writers – if any – he is working with on the upcoming 14th season of modern Doctor Who, but McTighe is plenty busy in the meantime.

The Rising has just launched on Sky Max and NOW, which is a series he hopes will return for a second season, while The Pact is also on its way back to BBC One, with new episodes currently filming.

