Why didn't anyone talk about Jo Martin's new Doctor? How did Adam (Matthew McNulty) text Jake (Warren Brown)? And what happened to Aramu (Thapelo Maropefela)?

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with Chris Chibnall teaming with new writer Charlene James (A Discovery of Witches) for the unusually-titled episode 'Can You Hear Me?', directed by Emma Sullivan.

From ancient Syria to present-day Sheffield and out into the wilds of space, something is stalking the Doctor and her friends…

As Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see friends and family, they find themselves haunted by very different experiences. Who is the figure calling from beyond the stars for help, and why? And what are the fearsome Chagaskas terrorising Aleppo in 1380?

To find the answers, Team TARDIS must embark on a mission which forces them to face their darkest fears.