Doctor Who: Flux full series podcast review

With series 13 now over, it’s time to have a look back at Doctor Who’s ambitious serialised run of episodes – in other words, let’s get to the crux of Flux.

In this week’s Radio Times Doctor Who podcast we give our full review for Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker’s final series, discuss a few lingering issues and take a look ahead at what’s next in the upcoming New Year’s Day special.

Is this really the best series Whittaker and Chibnall have made? Or did familiar issues scupper the six-part story from joining the pantheon of Who greats? Listen on to find out…

What else can I expect from episode 8?

Alongside our series 13 review we share the latest news about Who festive special Eve of the Daleks, its intriguing time loop storyline and new details about the slightly different breed of Dalek faced by Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Adjani Salmon and Aisling Bea on January 1st.

“I think it’s always good to delineate and make specific the Daleks we meet at any point,” series showrunner Chris Chibnall previously told Doctor Who Magazine. “These are the bronze Daleks, which we’ve only really glimpsed in recent years.

“But in this episode we have an execution squad, armed with rapid-fire, multi-blast weapons that make them even deadlier than standard Daleks.

“This is the ultimate New Year’s countdown – while you’re stuck somewhere, with Daleks coming for you…”

Plus, we opt for a special festive edition of our regular Controversial Question of the Week, namely: Was the BBC right to cancel the Doctor Who Christmas special? The answer may surprise you…

When and where can I listen?

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2022 at 7.00pm. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.