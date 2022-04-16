Casualty's series producer steps down after 3 years

Loretta Preece wrote on LinkedIn that "After nearly three very happy years at the helm of #Casualty I have decided it's time to lay down my scalpel.

Casualty's series producer, who has been with the series since 2019, has announced she is stepping down from the role.

"It is a wonderful show bursting with talented and genuine people and it has been my privilege to work alongside them representing the #nhs during this extraordinary COVID period. There are many storylines and episodes that I am enormously proud of but putting #COVID on screen in a way that attracted praise from medics will stay in my memory forever."

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Matthew (Osi Okerafor) in Casualty BBC

The show attracted praise in early 2021 for its depiction of the effect early waves on the pandemic had on hospitals and their staff, in a special episode that viewers called "devastating".

During her time on the show Preece also oversaw the long-running show's 35th anniversary, for which a feature-length special set in the past saw the return of Tony Marshall, Charles Dale and Richard Winsor.

Casualty will instead by led by Jon Sen, who was formerly an executive producer on EastEnders and began work on the hospital drama in December.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Preece confirmed on LinkedIn that while she is leaving the series, she will be staying at BBC Studios and is "very excited" about her new role.

This news comes after Casualty spin-off Holby City came to end last month after 23 years on screen.

The emotional instalment portrayed Jac Naylor's death, which helped "shaped and strengthened" the show's final episode here.

Casualty continues tonight (Saturday 16th April) at 8:35pm on BBC One BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.