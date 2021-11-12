EastEnders confirms new boss as Jon Sen leaves to lead Casualty

EastEnders has named its brand new executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, who will take over the reins of BBC One’s flagship soap series from Jon Sen.

Clenshaw, who will take up the position in January 2022, previously worked on EastEnders for more than four years, and was part of the story team responsible for writing Stacey Slater’s postpartum psychosis.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Walford to work with the hugely talented team on a British institution that, for more than three decades, has given us some of the most memorable moments in popular culture,” Clenshaw commented. “Becoming the custodian of one of Britain’s greatest dramas is a huge honour.”

Jon Sen, who has overseen EastEnders for the past three years, said the “time has come” for him to bid farewell to Walford, describing the role as an “honour of a lifetime”.

Sen will now be moving over to the BAFTA-winning, Cardiff-produced BBC medical series Casualty, which he will begin work on this December.

Piers Wenger, Director of Drama for the BBC, said: “We are thrilled that Chris is returning to Elstree to executive produce EastEnders. Chris will be a fantastic creative leader for the series – his understanding of what makes EastEnders unique and his instinct for a great soap story make him a natural and outstanding choice for the role.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon Sen for all of his brilliant work on the series. Next year will be an exciting one for EastEnders. I can’t wait to see Chris’ vision for the show make its mark on Albert Square.”

