Noel, Big Mac and Cal return to Casualty for 35th anniversary

Casualty has announced popular characters Noel, Big Mac and Cal will all be returning as part of the medical drama’s 35th-anniversary celebrations.

Tony Marshall, Charles Dale and Richard Winsor will reprise their respective roles for a one-off feature-length special, which will be set in the past, on a day that would go on to have major repercussions for the Emergency Department’s future.

Fans will be particularly happy to see Cal and Noel again, given that they were both killed off when they left the show in 2017 and 2021 respectively, while Big Mac was last seen on the soap in 2016, when he left the hospital after admitting to stealing medicine.

The episode, which has already been shot and will air later in the summer, will also see the introduction of new character Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless.

On his return Marshall, said, “It was strange to come back but rewarding at the same time as the episode tackles yet another important subject. It was a joy working with my son as well as of course Charlie Dale and Richard Winsor. We had to abide by COVID restrictions, which is not easy but we did it. The audience are going to love the episode!”

Dale, added. “It’s lovely to be back with my friends again, especially, THE Tony Marshall. Reunion Tour?”

And speaking about the episode more generally, producer Loretta Preece, said, “There is a 35th-anniversary smorgasbord to offer both new and old fans of Casualty with huge stunts, faces from the past, some indelible new characters and some wonderful story twists.”

She went on to say Lawless “makes a splash right from her first episode” and outlined more exciting developments to come for Casualty fans, including “huge, heart-breaking stories” for Ethan and Jacob and a two-part special to be written by Barbara Machin for Christmas 2021.

