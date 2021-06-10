Matilda musical movie release date: Cast and latest news on Netflix release

A musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda has been a much loved part of the West End for over a decade with the book on which it is based a classic that has been enjoyed by multiple generations since its initial release in 1988. Now, the stage musical is being turned into a feature film.

Advertisement

The book was previously adapted in 1996 by Danny DeVito for a hit movie that also starred the comedian as well as Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson as the titular character. But this will be the first cinematic version of the musical.

After winning a stack of theatre awards, it makes sense for Matilda to try and conquer the big screen, especially with the musical now back in vogue in Hollywood following the success of The Greatest Showman and La La Land, with In the Heights and Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story also due out this year.

A tale about an extraordinary bookworm of a girl who possesses the gift of telekinesis and uses it to deal with her dodgy family and unscrupulous school staff, it is one of Dahl’s most popular works and the stage show has fans flocking from all over the world to hear Tim Minchin’s brilliant music.

Read on for everything you could want to know about the adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Matilda musical movie release date

Confirmed to be in cinemas for Christmas 2022, Matilda will be released nationwide from 2nd December 2022. The UK and Ireland will be the only territories able to see the film in cinemas as Netflix are distributing the movie across their streaming service throughout the rest of the world on an unconfirmed date in the same month.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Matilda musical movie cast

Newcomer Alisha Weir will take on the iconic titular character with a very strong supporting cast that’s comprised of the very best of British acting talent.

Alongside Weir, Emma Thompson, who has two Academy Awards to her name is set to star as the wickedly villainous Miss Trunchbull. Thompson is best known for her appearances in the Harry Potter series and also for her acclaimed work in films such as Howard’s End, The Remains of the Day, In the Name of the Father and Sense and Sensibility.

Lashana Lynch, one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood who can be seen in Captain Marvel and the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die is down to play Miss Honey, Matilda’s kindly teacher.

Sky UK Ltd

Matilda’s parents, Mr and Mrs Wormwood will be played by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough respectively. Graham, one of the UK’s most versatile actors, can be seen in films such as This is England, The Irishman and Gangs of New York. His TV work includes starring as Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire, a stint on Line of Duty and he can currently be seen alongside Sean Bean in BBC One drama Time.

Riseborough, who received a BAFTA nomination for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Long Walk to Finchley, has appeared in a vast array of acclaimed movies such as The Death of Stalin, Nocturnal Animals and Birdman.

Rounding out the all-star cast is comedian Sindhu Vee as the librarian, Mrs Phelps. Vee can currently be seen in the acclaimed BBC comedy Starstruck alongside Rose Matafeo and Minnie Driver. She is well-known for her appearances on panel shows such as Richard Osman’s House of Games and Have I Got News For You.

Is the new Matilda movie based on the musical?

The previous Matilda movie, released in 1996, was an adaptation of the book as the musical did not premiere until 2010.

This upcoming movie, directed by Matthew Warchus, who also directed the West End and Broadway productions of the show, is based on the hit musical. This will be Warchus’ first film since 2014’s historical comedy-drama Pride.

Dennis Kelly, who also wrote the script for the musical, is on screenwriting duties for the film. Best known for his stage and TV work, Kelly’s one previous film credit is for writing the Jude Law thriller Black Sea.

Will the new Matilda movie be on Netflix?

For audiences outside of the UK and Ireland, Matilda will debut on the world’s most popular streaming service sometime in December 2022.

If you live in the UK and Ireland, Matilda will first receive an exclusive cinema release from 2nd December 2022. After that cinema release window, it is not yet known if or when the film will head to Netflix.

Advertisement

Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.