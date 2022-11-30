The movie, which is based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl, follows child prodigy Matilda (Alisha Weir), as she leads a revolution against her school's evil headteacher, Miss Trunchball (played by Emma Thompson ).

Roald Dahl fans, assemble: the film adaptation of Tim Minchin’s West End hit, Matilda the Musical , is finally upon us.

The Netflix adaptation features 12 of the 16 Tim Minchin songs from the West End hit newly-recorded by the film’s spectacular cast, as well as 10 instrumental score pieces by Christopher Nightingale, composer and orchestrator of the original stage production.

One “big musical number” didn’t make it into the finished movie, however.

Cast member Andrea Riseborough recently told RadioTimes.com that the cast worked on the sequence for the track Loud for months, but that the scene was eventually scrapped.

"There’s a big musical number that we shot [Loud] and which we worked on for three or four months, and which isn’t in the finished film,” she said.

“That’s often the case with a musical film but it was such a joy to do it and have that sort of fun.”

She added that “the film works without” the song.

Read on for the full Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack.

Matilda musical movie soundtrack: Full song list from the Netflix film

Miracle

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

Naughty

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Acrobat and The Escapologist

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

School Song

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Hammer

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

Chokey Chant – Hide Me

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

And So The Great Day Arrived

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

The Biggest Burp

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood in Matilda the Musical

Bruce

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

When I Grow Up

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Most Dangerous feat

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

I’m Here

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Smell of Rebellion

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Newt – Stretchy Ears

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

Quiet

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

Telekinesis

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

My House

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

The Truth – Chokey Destruction

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

Day of Reckoning

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

Magnus Returns

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

Revolting Children

Vocal track written by Tim Minchin

Still Holding My Hand

Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale

