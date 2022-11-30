Matilda musical movie soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix adaptation
The Netflix adaptation features 12 of the 16 Tim Minchin songs from the West End hit.
Roald Dahl fans, assemble: the film adaptation of Tim Minchin’s West End hit, Matilda the Musical, is finally upon us.
The movie, which is based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl, follows child prodigy Matilda (Alisha Weir), as she leads a revolution against her school's evil headteacher, Miss Trunchball (played by Emma Thompson).
The Netflix adaptation features 12 of the 16 Tim Minchin songs from the West End hit newly-recorded by the film’s spectacular cast, as well as 10 instrumental score pieces by Christopher Nightingale, composer and orchestrator of the original stage production.
One “big musical number” didn’t make it into the finished movie, however.
Cast member Andrea Riseborough recently told RadioTimes.com that the cast worked on the sequence for the track Loud for months, but that the scene was eventually scrapped.
"There’s a big musical number that we shot [Loud] and which we worked on for three or four months, and which isn’t in the finished film,” she said.
“That’s often the case with a musical film but it was such a joy to do it and have that sort of fun.”
She added that “the film works without” the song.
Read on for the full Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack.
Matilda musical movie soundtrack: Full song list from the Netflix film
Miracle
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
Naughty
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Acrobat and The Escapologist
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
School Song
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Hammer
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
Chokey Chant – Hide Me
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
And So The Great Day Arrived
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
The Biggest Burp
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Bruce
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
When I Grow Up
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Most Dangerous feat
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
I’m Here
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Smell of Rebellion
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Newt – Stretchy Ears
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Quiet
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
Telekinesis
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
My House
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
The Truth – Chokey Destruction
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Day of Reckoning
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Magnus Returns
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Revolting Children
Vocal track written by Tim Minchin
Still Holding My Hand
Instrumental score piece by Christopher Nightingale
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premiered in UK cinemas on 25th November and will land in select US theatres on 9th December before it lands on Netflix on Christmas Day.
