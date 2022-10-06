How to watch Matilda musical movie online – is it streaming?

Roald Dahl's Matilda he Musical will see Emma Thompson and No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch step into the shoes of the evil Miss Trunchbull and the lovely Miss Honey respectively, with newcomer Alisha Weir playing the titular prodigy with telekinetic powers.

Roald Dahl is coming to Netflix . The streamer's most expensive deal to date allows it to adapt the beloved works of the children's author, and first up is Matilda.

The film will have a theatre run before it lands on Netflix, however, following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 5th October. Release dates vary by country, so read on to find out how to watch the Matilda movie in the UK and beyond.

When can I watch Matilda musical movie online?

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Sony Pictures

It will be a while yet before the movie is available to watch online. In the UK, there's currently no release date for the film's Netflix debut, but it will be available in the US and globally in December (more on that below).

That doesn't mean you won't be able to watch it this side of the pond, though, as the musical will have a theatrical release in November.

Will the Matilda movie be in cinemas?

Yes, the film will have a theatrical release. In the UK, Roald Dhal's Matilda the Musical will arrive in cinemas on 25th November, following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

In the US, it will premiere in select theatres on 9th December ahead of its global Netflix debut, on 25th December.

It's unclear at this stage whether the movie will also be available to watch on Christmas Day in the UK.

When is Matilda musical movie coming to Netflix?

There is no official release date for the film's Netflix debut in the UK but, as mentioned above, it will be in cinemas from 25th November.

Beyond the UK, however, the Matilda the Musical will be available on Netflix from 25th December.

Who’s in the cast of Matilda musical movie?

Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood and Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood in Matilda the Musical.

The movie has secured a stellar cast, which includes Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and Alisha Weir as Matilda.

The reliably brilliant Stephen Graham (The Walk-In, Peaky Blinders) will play Matilda's father, while Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion, Birdman, Never Let Me Go) will play her mother.

Comedian Sindhu Vee has also joined the Matilda cast, playing librarian Mrs Phelps.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will premiere in UK cinemas on 25th November and in select US theatres on 9th December before it lands on Netflix on Christmas Day.

