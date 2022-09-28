The drama sees Graham's character, Matthew Collins, attempt to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins by sending moles into far-right organisations, with these moles also known as walk-ins.

ITV's latest buzzed-about drama is The Walk-In, a brand-new series starring Stephen Graham which tells the story of a real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi.

The series also stars Jason Flemyng and Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman, but when does it start airing on ITV, who else is in the cast, and what is the story?

When will The Walk-In be released on ITV?

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in The Walk-In. ITV

The Walk-In is set to start airing on ITV on Monday 3rd October 2022, with the series made up of five episodes.

Each new instalment will air weekly, while the series will also be available in its entirety as a box set on ITV Hub following the premiere of episode 1.

What is The Walk-In about?

Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack in The Walk-In. ITV

The official synopsis for The Walk-In says: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

"Written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA multi award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

The Walk-In cast: who stars with Stephen Graham?

Andrew Ellis as Robbie and Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack in The Walk-In. ITV

Actor Stephen Graham, who is known for films such as Boiling Point and series including Line of Duty, plays Matthew Collins, while the rest of the cast includes actors such as Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones). The series also stars Andrew Ellis (This Is Going to Hurt), who reunites with Graham after they appeared together in This Is England.

Here's the full cast list announced so far for The Walk-In:

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins

Jason Flemyng as Nick

Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack

Leanne Best as Alison

Andrew Ellis as Robbie

Christopher Coghill as Chris

Shvorne Marks as Brenda

Bobby Schofield as Matt

The Walk-In trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Walk-In right here, now.

The Walk-In starts on ITV on Monday 3rd October, with all episodes then available on ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video.

