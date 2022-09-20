Stephen Graham leads explosive true story drama The Walk-In for ITV

The series, called The Walk-In, will tell the true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man, with Graham ( Peaky Blinders , Time ) playing the lead role of activist Matthew Collins. Collins is a reformed Neo-Nazi who now works as a journalist for anti-racism organisation Hope not Hate.

ITV has announced a new five-part drama series starring Stephen Graham, which is set to air this October and will expose a shocking real-life story.

The drama will follow Collins as he attempts to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins by running moles, or walk-ins, to far right organisations. He does this with the goal of gaining inside information about their activities and publishing this online to expose and fracture them.

Following the 2016 murder of MP Jo Cox, Collins received an email in March 2017 from someone claiming to be a member of a specific far-right group he had struggled to infiltrate, who alerted him to a plan to murder a second MP.

The series also stars Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Leanne Best (Four Lives), Andrew Ellis (This Is Going to Hurt) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses), and will ask what makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves, and whether someone’s view of the world can be fundamentally changed.

It has been written by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope (A Confession, Little Boy Blue) and is described by ITV as "an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism".

The first episode will air on ITV on Monday 3rd October, with subsequent instalments airing weekly. They will also all be available as a box set on ITV Hub following the premiere of episode 1.

