The five-part drama, which was written by Jeff Pope (A Confession, Little Boy Blue), is set against the backdrop of the EU referendum when divisions in the UK were at an all-time high. The anti-immigration rhetoric employed by those in favour of leaving the EU fuelled right-wing sentiment, with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was a firm Remainer, being the most overt example of just how deeply unpleasant the dispute had become.

National treasure Stephen Graham is back on our screens in ITV true crime drama The Walk-In in which he plays Matthew Collins, a former Neo-Nazi who now works for Hope Not Hate , an anti-fascism and anti-racism organisation.

A member of National Action, an extreme right-wing group that is banned in the UK, was planning to emulate what had happened to Cox, but Collins's commitment to the cause ensured that the murder plot was thwarted.

Read on for the full rundown of The Walk-In cast and who they play.

The Walk-In cast

Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins

Who is Matthew? Collins, who was previously associated with the British National Party, National Front and Combat 18, now spends his life fighting against the very groups and people he used to align himself with. In the drama, Matthew is based in Hope Not Hate's investigations department where he's monitoring National Action (NA), a group he's growing increasingly concerned about. He's seeking to infiltrate the covert membership by sending an imposter – or 'walk-in' – into its ranks, and time is of the essence given that one member of the group is planning to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper and police detective Victoria Henderson.

Where have I seen Stephen Graham before? A better question is probably, 'Where haven't I seen Stephen Graham before?' His extensive TV credits include Peaky Blinders, Channel 4's Help, which was set in a care home during the peak of the COVID pandemic, BBC One prison drama Time, Lennie James's Save Me, White House Farm, The Virtues, Line of Duty, Little Boy Blue, Taboo, This is England and Boardwalk Empire.

His film credits include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Boiling Point ands The Irishman.

Leanne Best plays Alison

Who is Alison? Matthew's partner, who he has two children with. The couple have had to relocate several times due to threats to their safety from members of the far-right who still hold a grudge against Collins, which has taken a toll on her.

Where have I seen Leanne Best before? She has an extensive CV which includes Young Wallander, Four Lives, Close to Me, Tin Star and more.

Jason Flemyng plays Nick Lowles

Who is Nick? The chief executive of Hope Not Hate. Matthew and Nick have a solid working relationship.

Where have I seen Jason Flemyng before? He also appeared in Boiling Point and Save Me with Graham. You might also recognise him from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Pennyworth, Two Weeks to Live, Jamestown and The Missing.

Andrew Ellis plays Robbie Mullen

Who is Robbie? The newest member of NA. His growing "frustrations" with the so-called "injustice" he sees around him prompt him to attend a rally, where he's approached by one of the group's members. He later joins NA, but after his path crosses with Collins's, his journey takes an unexpected turn.

Where have I seen Andrew Ellis before? You might recognise him from This Is England and Clink

Dean-Charles Chapman plays Jack Renshaw

Who is Jack? One of the youngest and most vocal members of NA. He enjoys speaking at the group's gatherings and will eventually reveal his plan to kill Labour MP Rosie Cooper and police detective Victoria Henderson.

Where have I seen Dean-Charles Chapman before? He's best known for playing Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones and for his role in war epic 1917.

Bobby Schofield plays Matt Hankinson

Who is Matt? The NA member who recruits Robbie. Unlike many of his peers, he takes a more gentle, affable approach in order to attract new followers.

Where have I seen Bobby Schofield before? He recently appeared in ITV crime drama The Suspect with Aidan Turner and Hillsborough drama Anne.

Christopher Coghill plays Chris Lythgoe

Who is Chris? The newly self-appointed leader of National Action. Unlike Hankinson, he favours a surly demeanour.

Where have I seen Christopher Coghill before? You might recognise him from Home Fires and EastEnders.

Ezra Watson plays Garron Helm

Who is Garron? One of the youngest members of National Action. He sets fire to the flag of Israel at a far-right rally.

Where have I seen Ezra Watson before? This is his most sizeable role to date.

Shvorne Marks plays Brenda

Who is Brenda? Another Hope Not Hate employee who works alongside Collins.

Where have I seen Shvorne Marks before? She recently appeared in Sky comedy-horror The Baby and in Breeders with Daisy Haggard and Martin Freeman. You might also recognise her from Endeavour.

Danny Cunningham plays Dean

Who is Dean? He was affiliated with fascist group North West Infidels. Collins asks him to join NA and report back to him with his findings.

Where have I seen Danny Cunningham before? He recently appeared in Emmerdale as Connor Cooper. Other roles include Linda Baldwin's brother Jimmy in Coronation Street.

Other cast members include:

Bryony Corrigan (The Goes Wrong Show) as Jo Cox

Samson Cox-Vinell (Young Wallander) as Zack Davies, the man who carried out the racist attack on Dr Sarandev Bhambra in a Tesco in Mold

David Nellist (A Confession) as Peter Fuller, the ex-soldier who intervened in the attack

Kate Robbins (After Life, EastEnders) as Robbie's mum

Molly McGlynn (Bridgerton, Coronation Street) as Robbie's sister

Ryan McKen (DI Ray, Bancroft) as DS Donker

Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street) as DC Buckley

Irfan Shamji (The Ipcress File) as warehouse worker Asif

Josef Davies as Ben Raymond, the former leader of National Action

The Walk-In airs on Monday 3rd October on ITV at 9pm. The full series will also be available to watch as a boxset on the ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

