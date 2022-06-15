In the new teaser trailer, which was released by Sony Pictures and Netflix on Wednesday 15th June 2022, the Oscar-winning actress is seen in action as the villainous headmistress for the first time.

A first look at the film version of Matilda the Musical has been released, giving fans a glimpse of Dame Emma Thompson’s take on the wicked Miss Trunchbull.

"Matilda Wormwood. Criminals like you need a real lesson," the unrecognisable Thompson tells the child prodigy as she marches towards her, before we get a preview of Trunchbull’s infamous pigtail swinging in the playground.

“See if that child is still alive,” she is heard barking after carrying out the cruel act.

As well as giving fans a glimpse at the likes of Stephen Graham and Lashana Lynch in their roles, the trailer also teases the film’s epic musical numbers.

A story about an extraordinary bookworm who harnesses the power of telekinesis in order to punish her cruel family and unscrupulous school teacher, Roald Dahl's Matilda was previously adapted for the big screen in 1996, with Pam Ferris playing Miss Trunchbull and Mara Wilson starring as the titular character. However, the new film is an adaptation of the hit stage show that has been running in the West End since 2011, with music by Tim Minchin and direction by Matthew Warchus.

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Newcomer Alisha Weird takes on the iconic titular character in this new version, which is set to land in cinemas in December 2022, with James Bond star Lashana Lynch as the sweet-natured teacher Miss Honey.

Joining them are Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr and Mrs Wormwood, while comedian Sindhu Vee will play librarian Mrs Phelps.

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of some other classic moments, including Bruce Bogtrotter forcing down a huge chocolate cake.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will premiere in UK cinemas on 2nd December, and will be released on Netflix in the US.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.