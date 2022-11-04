And in Enola Holmes 2 – which has just landed on Netflix following a brief limited theatrical run – a couple of other popular characters are introduced, including a new spin on an iconic villain.

Although Sherlock's sleuthing sister was very much the main focus of the first Enola Holmes film, it also introduced us to a few familiar characters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novels – including Sherlock himself and his brother Mycroft.

But one of the biggest surprises is saved for the very end of the film, when a major character appears in a post-credits scene which teases a potential involvement in a possible third film.

Read on for everything you need to know, with the warning that there are spoilers for Enola Holmes 2 ahead.

Towards the end of the film – after the pair have united to solve the central mystery – Sherlock (Henry Cavill) suggests to Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) that they should start a new Holmes and Holmes partnership.

Enola's response is to tell him: "That is the kindest offer, but if I did that I would always be in your shadow."

However, she adds: "I do like this new version of you, and no one should be alone all the time. A friend would do you well."

In a credits sequence, we then hear a knock at the door of 221b Baker Street, and when Sherlock answers, there is a man – played by Himesh Patel – standing behind the door.

"Sherlock Holmes," he says. "I'm here for my appointment, you're seeking a flatmate?"

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. Netflix

Sherlock looks blank and tells him he must have the wrong address, but the man insists: "The young lady was very clear as to the place and the time. Thursday at 4pm she said. You are Sherlock Holmes?"

"Yes," Sherlock responds. "Please, do come in Mr...?"

"Doctor," answers the stranger. "Watson. John Watson."

Of course, Dr Watson will need no introduction to any fans of Sherlock Holmes – the detective's flatmate and trusty assistant serves as the narrator of almost all the original novels and has been played in previous film and TV adaptations by the likes of James Mason, Ben Kingsley, Jude Law and of course Martin Freeman.

We imagine we'll be seeing much more of Patel's version of the character in future Enola Holmes films should they be greenlit.

