Based on Nancy Springer's book series of the same name , the sequel and the first movie revolve around the teenage sister of the already-famous Holmes as she goes to great lengths to establish herself as a detective.

Fans of Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brown and Sherlock Holmes assemble: Enola Holmes 2 is almost upon us.

Enola Holmes 2, adapted from Springer's second novel The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, follows our heroine as she sets up her own detective agency and lands a case involving a missing girl after she is initially rebuffed by an assortment of potential clients.

For those looking to read the source material before diving into Netflix's film adaptations, we've put together your ultimate guide to the book series – from which book to start with, to where you can buy each one.

Here's everything you need to know about the Enola Holmes book collection.

The Enola Holmes book series in order

If you're wondering where to start with the Enola Holmes series, the books should be read in the following order:

The Case of the Missing Marquess (2006) The Case of the Left-Handed Lady (2007) The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets (2008) The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan (2008) The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline (2009) The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye (2010)

The Case of the Missing Marquess

The first book in the series, The Case of the Missing Marquess was published in 2006 and introduced an audience of young adults to Enola – the younger sister of detective extraordinaire Sherlock Holmes.

The novel, on which the first Netflix adaptation is based, follows Enola as she escapes the finishing school she's been sent to by her brothers to search for their missing mother and along the way, meets a missing young Viscount, Lord Tewksbury, who is wanted by mysterious kidnappers.

The Case of the Left-Handed Lady

The Case of the Left-Handed Lady is the second novel in Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes series and follows the titular amateur sleuth as she searches for Lady Cecily – a left-handed girl who's disappeared without a trace – whilst evading capture by her older brother Sherlock.

The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets

In the third book in the Enola Holmes series, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, Enola is still hiding from her older brothers but can't help taking on a new case when Sherlock's right-hand man Dr Watson goes missing. When she discovers that a bizarre bouquet of flowers, all of which symbolise death, has been found at the Watson residence, she knows she must act quickly before it's too late.

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, which is the fourth novel in the series, follows Enola as she tries to help her friend Lady Cecily, who has become endangered as a hostage in an orphanage and is set to be married against her will.

The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline

In the fifth book in the Enola Holmes series, The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline, Enola discovers that her landlady – Mrs Tupper – has been kidnapped, and that her old crinoline dress somehow links her to Florence Nightingale.

The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye

The sixth and final book in the series – The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye – sees Enola take on the missing case of Lady Blanchefleur del Campo before receiving a message from her long-lost mother and taking steps to reconcile with her brothers.

