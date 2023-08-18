Well, we finally have our first look at the drama with a new trailer being teased on Paramount Plus Australia's Twitter, which has recently rebranded to X.

Although a Paramount Plus UK release date is yet to be confirmed, we do finally have our first peek at the series, with the eerie 30-second clip displaying little more than the actor's names and some poignant dialogue.

We can hear Whittaker's Tess state: "You shouldn't listen to gossip around here, it's toxic."

Hat (Stone) can then be heard saying that "there's this whole other story" before we get a glimpse of Whittaker sternly asking someone: "What do you remember?"

You can watch the Australian teaser trailer below.

While the series will be coming to Paramount Plus Australia on 1st September, we'll be sure to update you as and when a UK release date is announced for this anticipated title.

The show will follow Simone, who is finally achieving her dreams of being an author, but her book is based on the events that happened on that one fateful night with her now estranged friends.

But soon Hat and Tess are understandably confused at their friend's success, which is directly taken from the night that they've tried for so long to bury.

The synopsis reads: "As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person’s memory and story from another’s, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away."

The six-part drama has been filmed on location across New South Wales, Australia, from the state capital of Sydney to the coastal region of Illawarra.

The rest of the cast of One Night also includes George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home), Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) and Jillian Nguyen (Barons).

This won't be the only hard-hitting drama Whittaker is set to get involved in post-Doctor Who. The actress has also joined the cast of BBC One's Time season 2, alongside The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and The Long Song's Tamara Lawrance.

The gripping Jimmy McGovern drama has been described as a "moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison" and will follow Whittaker's Orla, Ramsey's Kelsey and Lawrance's Abi as they arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day.

