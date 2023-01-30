It's been a long time coming but crime drama fans can rest easy because this 2022 drama is finally making its way to our shores. It's set to be a riveting exploration of one woman's trial who stands accused of murdering her teenage niece, but this drama's main twist is the fact it focuses on the jurors called upon to make a verdict.

FOXTEL's original series The Twelve is finally getting its exclusive UK debut on ITVX – and will be airing on the streamer on Thursday 16th February.

Like any good courtroom drama, it's set to be tense, twisted and also complex, as each juror's life and backstories are explored to demonstrate the imbalances of the law and justice as we know it.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Twelve, including when you can stream it on ITVX.

The Twelve debuts on ITVX on Thursday 16th February 2023.

All 10 episodes will be available to watch from then on ITVX.

The Twelve cast

The Twelve: Kate Mulvany as Kate Lawson. ITV

The rest of the cast of The Twelve is as follows:

Sam Neill as Brett Colby SC

Kate Mulvany as Kate Lawson

Marta Dusseldorp as Lucy Bloom QC

Brendan Cowell as Garry Thorne

Brooke Satchwell as Georgina Merrick

Hazem Shammas as Farrad Jessim

Pallavi Sharda as Corrie D'Souza

Ngali Shaw as Jarrad Saunders

Catherine Van-Davies as Vanessa Young

Bishanyia Vincent as Lily Powell

Damien Strouthos as Alexi Menelaus

Nic Cassim as Simon Cavanaugh

Daniel Mitchell as Peter Brodsky

Gennie Nevinson as Margaret Brown

Toby Blome as Greg

Warren Lee as Trevor Morros

Susan Kennedy as Melissa Curry

Jenni Baird as Diane Lawson

Matt Nable as Nathan Spears

Silvia Colloca as Sonia Spears

Coco Jack Gillies as Claire Spears

Ben Mingay as Flip Menelaus

Hamish Michael as Jamie Merrick

Louisa Mignone as Detective Sam Chedid

Charlotte Lucas as Belinda Bain

Avishek Sharma as Judge's associate

The cast of The Twelve is led by Sam Neill (Jurassic World Dominion, Peaky Blinders) as Brett Colby SC and Kate Mulvany (Hunters, Lambs of God) as the accused, Kate Lawson. Marta Dusseldorp (Stateless) also stars as Lucy Bloom QC.

The Twelve plot

The Twelve on ITVX. ITV

This Australian courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary people who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial as traumatising as it is controversial, in which a woman (Mulvany) stands accused of killing her teenage niece.

As the synopsis states: "Behind the façade of their anonymity, these 12 ordinary people bring with them their own histories. Lives that are as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice.

"Through the multiple lenses of these jurors, audiences will see the fragility and imbalances of the law, and the chaotic and flawed way we attempt to determine justice in our society."

The Twelve – what is the drama based on?

The Twelve: Sam Neill as Colby SC. ITV

While a crime drama such as this may seem like it's based on an intriguing real story, this Australian drama is actually based on the 2020 Belgian TV series of the same name (or De Twaalf).

The 2022 Australian version of the series is fairly similar in plot detail to the Flemish-language series, with 12 jurors being called for jury duty in an unusual and emotional case. It centres on Fri Palmers (Maaike Cafmeye), a school headmistress who is accused of two separate murders committed years apart.

The first one was the murder of her best friend on New Year's Day 2000 and the second was the killing of her daughter in 2016. Like the Australian drama, the 10-parter seeks to interrogate the morality, biases and injustice present in the justice system.

While it isn't based on a true story, co-writers Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens said in a Variety interview that their series was inspired by the previous Belgian government's attempt to eradicate the jury system and the desire to focus on the "ordinary people" that are called upon to make such major decisions.

The drama is available to watch in the UK on All 4, as part of its Walter Presents collection, with it also available to watch on Netflix internationally.

Is there a trailer for The Twelve?

There is and it's not only an eerie one, but also shows how the lives of these 12 individuals may overlap for this case, but are also very different and lead to opposing outlooks on the case.

Watch it below.

The Twelve launches on ITVX on Thursday 16th February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

