Jurassic World Dominion stars say franchise may continue

However, with the film arriving in cinemas today (10th June), the cast and crew of the latest entry in the franchise have suggested there may still be more to tell, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com .

Jurassic World: Dominion has long been marketed as the culmination of the Jurassic franchise, bringing together characters from both the Park and World series and concluding the story first started in Steven Spielberg's 1993 original.

Colin Trevorrow, director of both Jurassic World: Dominion and 2015's Jurassic World, said: "It's really up to the audience.

"If the audience responds in a way to this that makes us feel like they want to know more about this world that we've created, more about the new characters we've created – Kayla Watts, Ramsay Cole – I did want to create that possibility that there's characters who we could walk forward with.

"But I also wanted to tell the end of this story we've been telling and of the larger story that Steven started telling a long time ago."

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon and DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World Dominion Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment

When asked where the story could go next, Trevorrow said that would be up to whoever the new filmmaker was taking over the franchise.

He said: "I think that's what I did. And I think for someone to have a really clear vision of where this can go, that's what makes them the one to take on the huge responsibility but also the incredible joy of making these movies.

"I know he or she is out there and I can't wait to meet them."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, when asked whether she would like to be involved in future films, Laura Dern, who returns to the series in this film 11 years after her last appearance in Jurassic Park III, agreed that future films could focus on the new additions to the franchise.

Dern said: "This is a culmination of two stories coming together and there also is the introduction to several amazing characters, but particularly with DeWanda [Wise] and Mamoudou [Athie] joining us, some really delicious and fun characters to follow. But I've learned to never say never."

You can read our full review of Jurassic World: Dominion here.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 10th June 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.