Executive produced by Jordan Peele, the show follows a group of Nazi hunters operating out of New York City in the 1970s as they seek to prevent fascism taking root once more.

It's been a long time coming but Hunters season 2 is finally here and set to bring this pulpy crime drama to an epic conclusion.

The first season ended on perhaps the biggest bombshell imaginable, revealing that both Adolf Hitler (Udo Kier) and his wife Eva Braun (Lena Olin) are still alive and hiding out in South America.

But it's only a matter of time until they cross paths with our ragtag group, now led by a hardened Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) – although his mentor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) is somehow still around.

Joining the action for this final chapter is Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh, playing a new recruit as thirsty for vengeance as the rest of the team.

Here's your full guide to the Hunters cast, ahead of the season 2 premiere on Prime Video this month.

Logan Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum

Logan Lerman and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in Hunters season 2 Amazon

Who is Jonah Heidelbaum? Jonah first became involved with the Hunters when his grandmother, whom he lived with, was the target of an apparent assassination. He learned that she had been tracking and eliminating Nazis exiled across the United States as part of a ragtag gang led by the enigmatic Meyer Offerman. He joined in their crusade, thwarting a plot to build a fascist Fourth Reich. However, he was rocked to learn the man who had become his mentor was hiding a secret. Now, years later, Jonah's greatest battle is yet to come.

What else has Logan Lerman been in? Lerman became known from a young age for portraying the title role in the Percy Jackson films, while he also appeared in teen hit The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Viewers might also recognise him from war drama Fury, Biblical blockbuster Noah and, most recently, action flick Bullet Train.

Al Pacino plays Meyer Offerman

Al Pacino stars in Hunters season 2 Amazon

Who is Meyer Offerman? Meyer is the leader of the Hunters, who takes Jonah under his wing and teaches him the grisly trade of tracking down Nazis. Towards the end of season 1, Meyer revealed to Jonah that he had lied about his identity, causing a fight between the two that ended with his apparent death. But appearances can be deceiving, as demonstrated by how Meyer is back in season 2, taunting viewers in the trailer as he says: "Come on, my friend, you look as if you've seen a ghost."

What else has Al Pacino been in? Pacino is one of the most seasoned and respected actors working in Hollywood today, best known for playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather and its sequel, and Tony Montana in Scarface, another acclaimed crime drama. Other hits in a career spanning several decades include Glengarry Glen Ross, Scent of a Woman and Heat. Hunters marked his first regular television role.

Lena Olin plays Eva Braun-Hitler / The Colonel

Lena Olin plays Eva Braun / The Colonel in Hunters Amazon

Who is Eva Braun? Eva Braun is the wife and closest ally of dictator Adolf Hitler. In the world of this show, she and her husband survived the end of World War II and exiled themselves to South America, but the Hunters are now on their trail.

What else has Lena Olin been in? Olin earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in 1989 romantic drama Enemies, A Love Story, while she got a BAFTA nod for a later turn opposite Johnny Depp in Chocolat. She went on to appear in spy drama Alias, while her more recent projects include HBO's Vinyl, Riviera and Mindhunter.

Udo Kier plays Adolf Hitler

Udo Kier plays Adolf Hitler in Hunters Amazon

Who is Adolf Hitler? Adolf Hitler was the monster who ruled a fascist dictatorship of Germany towards the start of the 20th Century, committing genocide against Jewish people and other persecuted groups during the Second World War. He shot himself in his bunker at the end of the conflict, but this series imagines an alternate history in which he was able to flee and start a new life in South America.

What else has Udo Kier been in? Kier has a career dating back to the 1960s, including repeat collaborations with Uwe Boll (Bloodrayne, Far Cry), Lars Von Trier (Melancholia, Nymphomaniac) and Rob Zombie (Halloween, Grindhouse). He earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his recent star turn in indie flick Swan Song, where he appeared opposite Jennifer Coolidge.

Jerrika Hinton plays Millie Morris

Jerrika Hinton as FBI Agent Millie Morris in Amazon Prime's Hunters Amazon

Who is Millie Morris? Millie first gets wind of the Hunters while working for the FBI and warns them not to get involved in anything illegal, even if their intentions are good. She appears to have come around to their operation in season 2, when Jonah approaches her for help tracking Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun through South America.

What else has Jerrika Hinton been in? Hinton played Stephanie Edwards on several seasons of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, while she is also known for her role in Apple TV+ horror series Servant.

Carol Kane plays Mindy Markowitz

Saul Rubinek and Carol Kane star in Hunters Amazon

Who is Mindy Markowitz? Mindy is a signals expert who joined the Hunters with her husband, Murray (Saul Rubinek). Sadly, she lost her longtime love in the first season, but will remain part of the fight as the gang sets sights on their most formidable enemy.

What else has Carol Kane been in? Kane recently gave a hysterical comedy performance in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, where she starred alongside Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess. Previously, she won an Emmy for her work on '80s sitcom Taxi and played Madame Morrible in a touring production of Wicked between 2005 and 2014. She will join the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its upcoming second season.

Josh Radnor plays Lonny Flash

Josh Radnor plays Lonny Flash in Hunters Amazon

Who is Lonny Flash? Lonny is the team's resident master of disguise, helping the Hunters get where they're not supposed to be without being detected.

What else has Josh Radnor been in? Radnor will be best known to viewers for his decade-long run as Ted Mosby on the US sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Chava Apfelbaum

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars in Hunters Amazon

Who is Chava Apfelbaum? Chava is a new member of the Hunters, who joins them in their search for Hitler, having been seeking out the exiled dictator herself for the last two decades.

What else has Jennifer Jason Leigh been in? Leigh just finished up four seasons on the comedy-drama series Atypical, while prior to that she was Oscar-nominated for her performance in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight. Other recent projects include Natalie Portman's Annihilation, Amy Adams's The Woman in the Window and David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return.

Greg Austin plays Travis Leich

Greg Austin stars in Hunters season 2 Amazon

Who is Travis Leich? Travis is a cold-hearted enforcer for the Colonel (aka Eva Braun), who has proven himself willing to do virtually anything for the approval of his bosses. He was thrown in jail by Agent Morris at the end of season 1, but don't expect that to hold him for long.

What else has Greg Austin been in? Austin played Gordon Selfridge in ITV's Mr Selfridge and Charlie Smith in Doctor Who spin-off Class, while he has also appeared in Law & Order: UK, Endeavour and Summer of Rockets.

Tiffany Boone plays Roxy Jones

Tiffany Boone plays Roxy Jones in Hunters Amazon

Who is Roxy Jones? Roxy is another member of the Hunters, whose speciality is counterfeiting and forgery.

What else has Tiffany Boone been in? Boone recently played a key role in Nicole Kidman drama miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, with earlier projects including Little Fires Everywhere, The Chi and The Following. On the big screen, you may recognise her from young adult fantasy flick Beautiful Creatures and George Clooney sci-fi offering The Midnight Sky.

Louis Ozawa plays Joe Mizushima

Louis Ozawa and Tiffany Boone star in Hunters Amazon

Who is Joe Mizushima? Joe is a veteran of the Vietnam War, who now serves as a weapons expert for the Hunters.

What else has Louis Ozawa been in? Ozawa appeared in action films Predators and The Bourne Legacy, while on the small screen he has featured in The Man in the High Castle, Bosch and Supergirl, among other hit shows.

Kate Mulvany plays Sister Harriet

Kate Mulvany plays Sister Harriet in Hunters Amazon

Who is Sister Harriet? Sister Harriet was a German-Jewish refugee of the Second World War, who settled in the UK and eventually joined MI6. Now out of the intelligence agency, she has used her considerable expertise to become a key member of the Hunters.

What else has Kate Mulvany been in? Mulvany's recent television projects include The Twelve, Lambs of God and Secret City. Last year, she had a small role in music biopic Elvis, marking her second collaboration with director Baz Luhrmann after 2014's The Great Gatsby.

Dylan Baker plays Biff Simpson

Dylan Baker plays Biff Simpson in Hunters Amazon

Who is Biff Simpson? To the public, Simpson is a member of the US government under President James Carter, but secretly he's an undercover agent for the Nazis.

What else has Dylan Baker been in? Baker gave a harrowing performance in the fourth season of Cold War drama The Americans, leading to more thriller roles in the likes of Blindspot and Homeland. Most recently, he played prison warden Casey in Steven Moffat's Inside Man. His film projects include Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Jessica Chastain's Miss Sloane and civil rights drama Selma.

